GFA announces groups and date for MTN FA cup round 32 draw

Clubs who are through to the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup competition will know their opponents for this stage of the competition after the next live scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022, on Max TV and Adepa TV.

Dreams FC is the last team to join the list of qualified teams after their 4-0 win over Port City FC on Wednesday.



In all, Eleven (11) Premier League Clubs, Sixteen (16) Division One League Clubs, and Five(5) Division Two sides have advanced to this stage of the competition.



The Clubs have been zoned into four groups based on their geographical locations to reduce travelling time, cost and also to facilitate more derbies.



Tuesday’s draw promises to throw up some exciting games with an interesting blend of topflight and lower-tier sides in all four zones.



Below are the MTN FA Cup R32 draw groupings:



Group A



RTU



Tamale City



Bolga All-Stars

Wa Suntaa



Group B



Aduana Stars



Berekum Chelsea



Bechem Utd



Bofoakwa



Jinijini Eagles Soccer Academy



Young Apostles



Bibiani Goldstars

Berekum Freedom Fighters



Group C



Elmina Sharks



Ebusua Dwarfs



Skyy FC



Nzema Kotoko



Asokwa Deportivo



Kumawuman Utd



Eleven Wise FC

King Faisal



Karela Utd



First Klass Fc



Group D



Accra Hearts of Oak



Dreams Fc



Nania Fc



Golden Kicks



Kotoku Royals

Real Athletico



Legon Cities



Vision Fc



Akatsi All Stars



Heart of Lions