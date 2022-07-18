GFA announces how AshantiGold will be replaced in GPL next season

AshantiGold SC logo

The Ghana Football Association has announced three teams will battle for the AshantiGold SC spot next season in the Ghana Premier League.

The statement from the GFA read,



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has resolved that there shall be a play-off between the three second-placed clubs in the Division One Leagues with the ultimate winner replacing demoted AshantiGold SC in next season’s Ghana Premier League.



“The three second-placed clubs, Tamale City FC, Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs FC, and Liberty Professionals, will play in a three-way League to determine the replacement for AshantiGold SC in the Premier League.



“This follows the decision of the Appeals Committee to uphold the decision of the Disciplinary Committee that found Ashantigold SC guilty of match manipulation against Inter Allies.



Tamale City FC, Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs FC, and Liberty Professionals FC finished second in their respective Division One League Zones.

The three teams will engage in an all-play-all league format, after which the winner makes it to the Premier League.



The fixtures will be as follows:



Team A vrs Team B Team B vrs Team C Team C vrs Team A



A draw would be held for the teams to pick A, B, or C to ensure fair parings.



Meanwhile, Inter Allies currently in Division One will also suffer the same fate. The Eleven is to One have been demoted to Division Two and pay a fine of Ghc 100,000.