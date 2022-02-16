GFA announces opening of media accreditation for Hearts vs Asante Kotoko tie

File photo

The Sports media is hereby informed that bearers of the GFA accreditation cards ONLY will be granted access to the Press stand of the Accra Sports stadium for Sunday’s Ghana Premier League Super Clash between rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Journalists who have yet to pick up their accreditation cards are therefore advised to contact the Communications Department of the Ghana Football Association for identification and collection.

Members of the media are to note that those without accreditation cards will not be granted access to the media stand and the press centre during and after the match (Post match press conference).