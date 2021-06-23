GFA announces tickets outlets for Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko clash

The General public is hereby informed that tickets for the Ghana Premier League Matchweek 31 game between Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC will go on sale on Friday, June 25, 2021, and Saturday, June 26 at the following selected outlets:

1. Hearts Secretariat, Asylum Down



2. Accra Sports Stadium



3. Nima Goil



4. Neoplan Station



5. Dansoman Goil



6. 37 Goil

7. Kaneshie Goil



The tickets will be sold at the following rates:



Popular Stand - GH₵30



Center Line, Osu- GH₵50



Lower VIP - GH₵70



Upper VIP - GH₵100

Accordingly, there SHALL BE NO selling of tickets at the stadium gates on Sunday and only persons with tickets SHALL BE granted access to to the stadium by the security personnel to be stationed at all entry points leading to the stadium.



A joint security team made up of Military and Police personnel will be deployed at vantage roads leading to the Accra Sports Stadium and fans without tickets should are advised to stay away from the Accra Sports Stadium and its immediate surroundings on Sunday.



The Super Clash will be played under strict COVID-19 protocols as required by the National COVID-19 Task Force and the GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols.



