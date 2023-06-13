GFA applauded fo improving quality of medals for Ghana Premier League champions

New medals for Champions Medeama SC

The Ghana Football Association were spared this time around after fans on social media have shared their views on the improved Ghana Premier League winners’ medals.

Medeama, who won the league with 60 points were awarded with exquisitely designed medals for their triumph.



The new medals had an gold-color with the inscriptions nicely designed on it.



In the 2020/21 and 2021/22 Ghana Premier League seasons, there was a big difference in the quality of medals given out to league winners Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



The medals given out were not up to standard which caused a lot of criticism and scrutiny for the football governing body.



However, the situation has now changed for the better with Medeama SC emerging as Ghana Premier League champions after beating relegated Tamale City 3-0 in the final season game on Sunday, June 11.



Meanwhile, photos and videos of the Ghana Premier League winners’ medals have gone viral on social media where the GFA has received plaudits for improving the quality of the Ghana Premier League medals after criticisms.

The Ghana Premier league Champions medal has seen some massive improvement, this is what we have been championing over the years, a @ghanafaofficial that listens , and not one that has all these Bootlicking guys disturbing our ears pic.twitter.com/knx9UNgLAr — Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) June 11, 2023

The Ghana Premier League Medal has been upgraded.



Kudos to the GFA President and his team. pic.twitter.com/rGFH39cGeT — Nana Kwesi Eshun (@_NanaCwesi_) June 11, 2023

The new Ghana league medal is nice ???? pic.twitter.com/O9zSYwWzuC — Essel (@Esselguy) June 11, 2023

