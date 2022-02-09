GFA appoint Otto Addo as Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton as Technical Advisor

A photo of Otto Addo and Chris Hughton

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach while former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton will act as the Technical Advisor to the team.

Other members of the new technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



Chris Hughton will provide technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.



The new appointment to the Black Stars technical team became necessary after the GFA sacked Milovan Rajevac for supervising Ghana’s worst ever campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations.



Read the full statement of the GFA below:



Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.



Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.

TWI NEWS



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association took the decision at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Otto Addo, a former Ghana player is currently the Assistant Coach of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund – he boasts of about 13 years of Coaching experience that dates back to 2009 when he first took up the job of an Assistant Coach at Hamburger SV.



The 46-year old previously worked as a scout for the Black Stars in 2013 prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.



The four-man team has been put together to take charge of the two matches against rivals Nigeria. The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 before travelling to Nigeria for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.



