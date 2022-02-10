GFA appoints Chris Hughton as Black Stars Technical Advisor

Chris Hughton

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion Manager Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor to the newly constituted technical team of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

A statement from the GFA said, the newly constituted Technical Team would be headed by Otto Addo, with George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as the assistants.



The 63-year-old would provide technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.



It said the decision was arrived at after the Executive Council of the GFA met in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.



Otto Addo, a former Ghana player is currently the Assistant Coach of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund – he boasts of about 13 years of Coaching experience that dates back to 2009 when he first took up the job of an Assistant Coach at Hamburger SV.

The 46-year-old previously worked as a scout for the Black Stars in 2013 prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.



The four-man team has been put together to take charge of the two matches against rivals Nigeria.



The Black Stars would take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 before travelling to Nigeria for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.



The Stars were eliminated from the just ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the group stages and this was followed by the sack of Milovan Rajevac, following a request from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to have the performance of the technical team reviewed.