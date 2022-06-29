GFA appoints Ibrahim Tanko as Black Meteors head coach

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko now Ghana’s u-23 coach

Ghana prepares for AFCON u-23 qualifiers



Ibrahim Tanko to still work as Accra Lions Technical Director



The Ghana Football Association has appointed Ibrahim Tanko as head coach for Ghana’s under 23 side, the Black Meteors.



The GFA Executive Council took the decision to appoint the former Black Stars player as Ghana’s u23 coach ahead of the AFCON u-23 qualifiers on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Accra.



The Accra Lions Technical Director who handled the Black Meteors during the 2019 TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt is expected to lead Ghana to the 2023 African Games in Accra.

As a former player, Tanko started his career with State Envoys FC, a Kumasi-based Colts club from 1984-1990, moved to King Faisal Football Club in 1990 and played there until 1993 when he joined the youth side of German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the 1993/94 season.



Tanko spent seven years with Dortmund before moving to another reputable club, SC Freiburg, where he played for six seasons from 2001-2007.



Ibrahim Tanko won 20 caps for the Black Stars featuring in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa where Ghana finished fourth. He twice won the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.



He previously coached in Germany, Japan, and Cameroon.



JNA/FNOQ