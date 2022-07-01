GFA appoints Nora Häuptle as Black Princesses' technical advisor

Former Swiss Football Association instructor, Nora Häuptle

Ghana Football Association has appointed former Swiss Football Association instructor, Nora Häuptle as the technical advisor for Black Princesses.



The GFA in a release via their Website announced Nora's appointment as she is set to hold the role until the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Princesses will make a record sixth appearance at the tournament that will be hosted in Costa Rica.

The Princesses annihilated Ethiopia, winning 5-1 on aggregate to qualify for the competition.



The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will begin on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and conclude on Sunday, August 28, 2022.



Background of Nora Häuptle



Nora holds a UEFA Pro Licence certificate and has previously worked as an Instructor for the Swiss Football Association.



Other Diploma Certificates include, UEFA Mentorship Hope Powell – Brighton and Hove Albion FC, CAS Sports Management – University of St. Gallen and Shalkeh 04, Athletics Coach – Swiss Football Association and Swiss Tennis, Strength and Conditioning – Swiss Olympic team, Olympic Weightlifting – Swiss Olympic team as well as EXOS Level I & FMS and Sailing and Motoboat Licence.

She played for BSC Young Boys, FFC Zuchwil 05, FC Twente Enschade, FC Thun and the Swiss national team between 1996 and 2010. From 2009 to 2012 she was coach at FC Thun and later worked as a conditioning coach for Tennis player Romina Oprandi.



Nora previously worked with the Israeli Football Association as Head Coach and Women’s Director for the national team and also had a stint with SC Sand 1946 – a German Women’s Bundeliga club.



Häuptle speaks German, English, French, Italian and Spanish.



She is expected to bring on board her rich experience to help the Black Princesses succeed at the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup Costa Rica 2022.



