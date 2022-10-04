3
Menu
Sports

GFA appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Ghana Football Association Original Logo Ghana football Association logo

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Collins Kwasi Dei has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Ghana Football Association with immediate effect.

Collins Dei, a former Treasurer of Premium Bank Ghana Limited joins as a seasoned expert in Finance and Treasury with over 15 years’ experience in the banking sector.

He is a Chartered Management Accountant and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

He's also a member of the International Academy of Business and Financial Management (IABFM) and a Certified Financial Modeler.

Collins holds an MBA from the University of Professional Studies, Accra and a Bachelor's degree in Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Other newly appointed staff Members include:

Gloria Omari – Wiafe – Graphic Designer

Salim Adebayor Yusif – Marketing Manager

Shaban Mohammed Hanson – Communications Asst. & Football Statistician.

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Related Articles: