1
Menu
Sports

GFA appoints referees for African Games Zongo Football competition

WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 At 2.08.47 PM 431x400.jpeg File photo

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Referees for the upcoming African Games Zongo Football Competition.

Laud Nettey and Rita Nkansah Boateng have been appointed to act as Centre Referees whilst Joshua Anani, Isaac Pinto, Daniel Conney and Comfort Anyigbe will serve as Assistant Referees.

Eight (8) Muslim communities featuring Maamobi, Sukura, Madina, New Town, Cow Lane, Fadama, Nima, and Tudu will compete for the ultimate.

The African Games Zongo football competition is scheduled for the weekend of June 11th to 12th, 2022 at the Madina Astro Turf.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo gov't promoting LGBTQ+ 'nonsense' - Tamale MP alleges
Akufo-Addo never took ex-gratia as minister, MP – Captain Smart
Ken Agyapong discontinues his defamation case against Kevin Taylor
Adom-Otchere claps back at Togbe Afede
Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down
Adom-Otchere lives by his stomach – Togbe Afede jabs
Why Togbe Afede gave Adom-Otchere his BMW 7 series for his wedding
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court