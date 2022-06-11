GFA appoints referees for African Games Zongo Football competition

File photo

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Referees for the upcoming African Games Zongo Football Competition.

Laud Nettey and Rita Nkansah Boateng have been appointed to act as Centre Referees whilst Joshua Anani, Isaac Pinto, Daniel Conney and Comfort Anyigbe will serve as Assistant Referees.



Eight (8) Muslim communities featuring Maamobi, Sukura, Madina, New Town, Cow Lane, Fadama, Nima, and Tudu will compete for the ultimate.

The African Games Zongo football competition is scheduled for the weekend of June 11th to 12th, 2022 at the Madina Astro Turf.