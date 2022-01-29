GFA bans Bofoakwa Tano CEO for two years

Bofoakwa Tano CEO, Yaw Boateng Gyan

Former Black Stars management committee member, Yaw Boateng Gyan has been handed a two-year ban by the Ethics committee of the Ghana Football Association.

This decision was taken by the Ethics Committee after it found Mr. Boateng Gyan’s comments on Accra-based radio station Angel FM to be of defamatory nature.



In its decision on the matter, the EC has also imposed a fine of GH₵5000 on Mr. Boateng Gyan and charged him to issue a public retraction of the said comment.



Background



The Tano Bofoakwa Chief Executive Officer was hurled to the Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA following complaints by Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

The complaint related to certain comments made by the said Yaw Boateng Gyan on an Accra-based radio station Angel FM which Dreams FC considered ‘very serious’. Specifically, Gyan was allegedly heard to have made comments suggesting that unnamed officials of Dreams FC had influenced the exit of player Andrew Appau from the national U20 team.



Yaw Boateng Gyan's defence to the Ethics Committee was not considered by the Ethics Committee as providing sufficient justification to have warranted his utterances, nor did it diminish the effect of his utterances in the minds and perceptions of the general listening public.



His comment is deemed to have violated Section 22(3) of the GFA Code of Ethics, and Article 11(2)(a),(b) & (d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019) and is sanctioned with a fine of GHC5,000 as well as a ban on taking part in any football-related activity for two years with effect from the date of this decision.