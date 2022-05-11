GFA bans SteadFast FC from Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

SteadFast FC

The Executive Council Ghana Football Association has banned Division One League club Steadfast FC from using the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale as their home venue.

This follows the hooliganism act that happened at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 8, 2022, when Steadfast FC hosted Nsuatreman FC for a Divison One League game.



Players and officials of Nsuatreman FC were held hostage at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium by fans of Steadfast FC for three hours after the game.



In a statement released by the GFA, the GFA have triggered Article 14 (2), of the Division One Regulations to ban Steadfast FC indefinitely from using the venue.

The statement indicated the violation of the provisions of the GFA Safety and Security Regulations.



