GFA bans referee Gabriel Opoku for the second time in six months

Ghana Football Association(GFA) has banned referee Gabriel Opoku Arhin for the second time in five months.
The Ghanaian top-flight official missed 15 games last season and is now set to miss 6 games after just four weeks into the new campaign.
His first suspension came in June this year when he officiated Ashanti Gold’s match against Hearts of Oak in Obuasi.
Arhin awarded Hearts a penalty which goalkeeper, Kofi Mensah moved off his line to save Victor Aidoo's kick.
Arhin failed to award a retake and was subsequently banned for the rest of last season. Hence, missing 15 games.
He made his return this season when Asante Kotoko hosted Bechem United on matchday 3 at the Baba Yara Stadium. During the match, Kotoko's Ismail Ganiyu made a career-threatening tackle on Emmanuel Avenyor, which the referee ignored to show Ganiyu the exit.
After a review by the GFA's match review panel, Gabriel Opoku has been handed six matches ban.
