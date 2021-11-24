Referee Gabriel Opoku Arhin

GFA bans referee Gabriel Opoku for the second time in six months

GFA have banned Gabriel Opoku Arhin for failing to send off Ismail Ganiyu



He will not be officiating any game in the 2021/2022 GPL season



Kotoko defeated Bechem United in GPLWK 4



Ghana Football Association(GFA) has banned referee Gabriel Opoku Arhin for the second time in five months.



The Ghanaian top-flight official missed 15 games last season and is now set to miss 6 games after just four weeks into the new campaign.



His first suspension came in June this year when he officiated Ashanti Gold’s match against Hearts of Oak in Obuasi.