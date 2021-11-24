GFA bans referee Morrison for awarding penalty to Aduana against Hearts of Oak

Ghana Football Association logo

Referee Eso Doh Morrison will not officiate any game for the next eight match days

He was found guilty of multiple errors in the Hearts of Oak vs Aduana game



Aduana drew 1-1 with Hearts of Oak after converting a late penalty



The Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association has recommended the suspension of referee Doh Morrison for multiple errors in the game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Football Club.



Referee Doh Morrison officiated the Ghana Premier League match-day three-game at the Accra Sports Stadium between the Phobains and the Dormaa-based club.



The game ended 1-1 as referee Morrison awarded a late penalty for Aduana to draw level with the Phobains in Accra.

Referee Doh Morrison has been banned by the match review panel for eight weeks after the game was reviewed by the panel.



“Referee Eso Doh Morrison is hereby suspended for eight matchdays effective from the date of communication for the multiple errors committed during the game,” the panel said.



