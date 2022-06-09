0
GFA begins process to switch nationality of Odoi, Nketiah, Inaki Williams

Ghana Football Association General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo says his outfit has started an official process to switch the nationality of some top foreign-born Ghanaians.

A chunk of foreign-born Ghanaian players have rejected invitations to represent Ghana at the national level.

However, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, Brighton youngster Tariq Lamptey and the Inaki brothers’ Inaki Williams and Nico Williams have all availed themselves to play for Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

“You know our style of doing things, we don’t talk much until everything is finalized we like to keep things on the low. Is a process, each person’s application is different.

"FIFA will be asking for different documents concerning every player, For some of the players, you will get through the process at once, but for some others too you will have to provide different documents,” Prosper Addo told Kessben TV.

