GFA boss Kurt Okraku arrives in Ivory Coast for meetings with WAFU/FIFA Officials

GFA President Kurt ES Okraku

GFA President Kurt ES Okraku has paid a maiden official visit to the West Africa Football Union Zone B (WAFU B) Secretariat in Ivory Coast on Monday morning.

The WAFU B President was met on arrival by the Executive Director Balima Boureima and other staff of the Secretariat.



Amongst the issues discussed were updates on the state of affairs at the Secretariat and preparations for the WAFU B Women's Champions League qualification tournament to be staged next month.



The WAFU B President also outlined his plans for the zonal body and key policies he intends to roll out in WAFU B.

In his capacity as president of the zonal body, the GFA President also met the president of the Ivory Coast Normalisation Committee Mrs. Mariam Dao Gabala.



The meeting was to share ideas on the roadmap towards returning Ivorian football to normalcy and ways of developing football across the WAFU B Zone.



Mr. Okraku is expected to hold other meetings of mutual benefit for the Zone at the WAFU B Secretariat before returning to Ghana.