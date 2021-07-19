GFA boss Kurt Okraku discusses Inter Allies two own goals against Ashgold with CAF and FIFA

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association [GFA] President, Kurt Okraku has begun discussions with Caf and Fifa into the matchday 34 game between Ashgold and Inter Allies.

The game which was staged at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium has dominated the headlines for the wrongs after Inter Allies scored two own goals.



Hashim Musah who climbed off the bench scored two own goals in the second half of the game to end the game 7-0.



However, Frederick Acheampong, who is a member of the GFA Executive Council speaking on Kessben FM revealed that Mr Okraku who has been sent the video has brought will hold a discussion with Caf and Fifa on launching an investigation into the game.



"Mr Kurt Okraku, who is the President of the Ghana Football Association is currently in Morocco and after getting the video, he will hold a discussion with Caf and Fifa on launching investigations into the matter," he said.

"We don't need such instances in our football and the GFA is bent on getting to the bottom of this matter," he added.



Kurt Okraku is in Morocco for meetings with CAF President Patrice Motsepe.



The scoreline is the heaviest recorded in the 2020/2021 season.