GFA boss Kurt-Okraku hosts Samuel Eto’o at GFA Headquarters

GFA president, Kurt Okraku and Qatar Legacy Ambassador Samuel Eto’o

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has hosted Qatar Legacy Ambassador, Samuel Eto’o, and the Supreme Committee and Legacy delegation at the headquarters of the GFA in Accra.

The meeting was to welcome the African legend to Ghana and to discuss plans for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In the meeting were Nana Sarfo Oduro and Frederick Acheampong – Executive Council Members.



Others included Alexander Asante – Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako – Chairman of the Club Licensing Board, and Henry Asante Twum – Director of Communications.



Prior to visiting Ghana, Samuel Etoo and the Supreme Committee delegation visited Cameroon and Senegal to engage with the Football Federations, football supporters, and media.



This fan tour presents an opportunity to engage the passionate, vibrant African fans, who have been steadfast in their support of Qatar and celebrate the uniqueness of the First Arab World Cup.

Samuel Eto’o is a well-known, well-respected continental hero and a former player, his presence celebrates Africa, African teams, and their fans and creates a narrative linking Africa to the tournament and Qatar as host.



Local fans and media representatives are being updated on the unique Qatar 2022 hosting concept, tournament readiness, accommodation, Hayya (fan ID), fan experience, and other relevant topics.



President Simeon-Okraku later presented a Black Stars replica jersey to his colleague.