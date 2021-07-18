GFA boss Kurt Okraku in Morocco for meetings with CAF President Motsepe

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association and WAFU Zone B, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku is in Morocco for meetings with CAF President Patrice Motsepe on behalf of both associations.

The CAF President will hold a meeting with Presidents of all member Associations to discuss pertinent issues and outline the new direction for the African game.



The CAF leadership will also hold a separate meeting with zonal Presidents on plans for the organisation of the zones including WAFU B.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku is expected to expound the desires and concerns of the membership of WAFU B at the meeting with the CAF President.