0
Menu
Sports

GFA boss praises Tariq Lamptey’s father for convincing son to play for Black Stars

292195392 10160446825292577 5802170507826784013 N Kurt Okraku during a meeting with Tariq's father

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku has heaped praise on the father of Tariq Lamptey for playing a key role to convince his son to agree to play for the Black Stars.

The GFA capo on Tuesday confirmed through a post on his Facebook page that the Brighton & Hove Albion star together with five other players have agreed to play for the Ghana national team.

“Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah available for national selection,” Kurt Okraku posted on Facebook.

He continued by extending appreciation to Ahmed, the father of Tariq Lamptey who made convincing the former Chelsea academy captain easier.

“Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed). Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed,” Kurt Okraku’s post concluded.

Tariq Lamptey and all five aforementioned players will be available for selection later this year when Ghana heads to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Related Articles: