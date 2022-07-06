GFA boss praises Tariq Lamptey’s father for convincing son to play for Black Stars

Kurt Okraku during a meeting with Tariq's father

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku has heaped praise on the father of Tariq Lamptey for playing a key role to convince his son to agree to play for the Black Stars.

The GFA capo on Tuesday confirmed through a post on his Facebook page that the Brighton & Hove Albion star together with five other players have agreed to play for the Ghana national team.



“Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah available for national selection,” Kurt Okraku posted on Facebook.



He continued by extending appreciation to Ahmed, the father of Tariq Lamptey who made convincing the former Chelsea academy captain easier.

“Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed). Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed,” Kurt Okraku’s post concluded.



Tariq Lamptey and all five aforementioned players will be available for selection later this year when Ghana heads to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.