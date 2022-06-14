GFA break silence on ‘controversial’ medals for title winners

A photo of the 2021/2022 GPL medal

Kotoko crowned GPL champions

The Ghana Football Association have spoken about the issue of sub-standard medals given to the winners of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko.



The quality of the medals awarded to Asante Kotoko as champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League became a major talking point in the media space following the coronation event on Sunday, June 12, 2022.



On various social media platforms, GFA were accused of awarding inferior medals to the Porcupine Warriors.

This is the second year in a role that the GFA has been criticized for giving out sub-standard medals, to the champions of their flagship competition. The first incident was the one-handed Hearts of Oak when they won the title in last year.



Reacting to the concerns, General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrisson Addo stated that this was an improvement on what they did last year and added that they used local artisans to produce the medals because of their conscious efforts to support the local industry.



“These are handcrafted medals made in Ghana. People need to get hold of one of the medals and have a good feel of it to know the quality it’s made of and appreciate the handiwork of the Ghanaian visual art students."



“Any other medal you see that people are touting on social media; we’ve called all the people and they cannot make them here. They are all imported. All the university ones that you see are all imported from China."



“The policy of the GFA this year is to support local industry. We cannot pay lip service to support local industry and be importing everything from outside the country,” he told Citi Sports.