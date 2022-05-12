GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win 2020/2021 GPL

Proper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association

Kotoko lead GPL table

Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko to win GPL title



Heart of Oak end GPL title drought



Proper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) has rubbished claims that the FA celebrated Asante Kotoko's failure to win the Ghana Premier League(GPL) last season.



Kotoko who led eventual winners, Hearts of Oak by 7 points bottled the lead with many blaming the team's failure on the FA.



According to Harrison, there are influential people who will not watch for Kotoko to be cheated on.

"...so you think all these people will sit down for the rest to cheat Kotoko. Even though those who are not Kotoko align won't sit down for anybody to cheat Kotoko. Nobody will do that. And people don't know the relationships, for me, I will not sit down for anybody to cheat Kotoko. You can Kotoko the kind of help they got from the FA when they played in Africa(CAF Confederations). He told Angel TV.



He went on to vehemently deny that some FA officials held a party to celebrate at the secretariat after Kotoko lost the last season's league title to arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.



"Party? at Where? Why, who will do that? Never. Nobody will sanction that and nobody will do that. Do people know my relationship with Kotoko? No, nobody will do that. I for instance will not allow Kotoko to be cheated. Never. Take it from me, never."



He further said emphatically that the Reds are a foremost pillar in terms of the pillars they FA ride on.



"The football Association that we run, among the pillars of the association, Kotoko is the main pillar, a foremost pillar, what would you cheat them for?"

During the 2020/2021 GPL season, the GFA had a few back-and-forths with Kotoko regarding issues of sponsorships shares, and other matters.



As a result, the supporters pointed fingers at the GFA for the club's failure to win the league.



This season- 2021/2022, Asante Kotoko, currently lead the ongoing Ghana Premier League table with 55 points, opening a nice points gap at the top of the table with 6 matches left to conclude the term.