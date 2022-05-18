GFA can't postpone a match because Hearts of Oak players are sick - Prince Tagoe

Former Hearts of Oak player, Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana international, Prince Tagoe has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association cannot postpone Hearts of Oak’s game against Gold Stars due to some sick players at the team's camp.



According to the former Hearts of Oak player, matters like these only occur in Ghana although the club has made the GFA aware of their situation.



He explained that Hearts of Oak must honour the match since they still have more than 11 players who are fit.

“It’s very unfortunate the situation of Hearts of Oak where a lot of the players are unwell but the GFA can’t postpone a game because players are sick. This won’t happen anywhere in professional football. They have to raise a team to play” Former Hearts striker Prince Tagoe on Angel TV.



About 15 players have been hospitalized at different hospitals in Accra after the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak was hit with sickness.



Hearts of Oak wanted the midweek match against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League called off but the GFA objected.



With the current situation, the defending champions will have to raise enough players for the match.



Despite the illness that has threatened the Hearts of Oak squad players like Sulley Muntari, Samuel Inkoom and Gladson Awako are believed to be fit and prepared for the game.

