GFA capo Kurt Okraku opens up on hooliganism ahead of new season

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has reiterated his desire to get rid of hooliganism in the 2021/22 football season.

The 2020/21 football season was plagued with scores of hooliganism cases which were mostly directed at players and match officials.



The rapid growth of hooliganism last season led to the abrupt end of some games, particularly in the Division One League.



However, Kurt Okraku, at the launch of the new season which starts today expressed concern about the misconduct of fans during matches in the 2020-2021 league season and has vowed to fight hooligans this season.

“I think over the last season, we did our maximum by educating the fans and we will continue to intensify the educational drive this season which hopefully will help in minimizing the act,” he said.



“We cannot prevent misunderstanding wholesomely from football but when it happens, there are rules that one has to follow. It is important people understand that there are always three results in the game: a win, a draw, and a loss."



“And when it is that you are not happy about any of these, there are laid down procedures to express your concern and we must respect these procedures we have rather than taking up to violence,” he added.