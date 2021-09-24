GFA capo Kurt Okraku reveals why Milovan Rajevac accepted Black Stars coaching job

GFA boss Kurt Okraku addressing media at the unveiling of Black Stars coach

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku has revealed why Milovan Rajevac accepted Black Stars coaching job despite not being happy with the terms.

The 67-year-old was reappointed at a press briefing on Friday to lead Ghana for the second time and will be assisted by Borussia Dortmund’s Otto Addo as well as former Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu.



Speaking at the unveiling of the trainer, Kurt Okraku disclosed the Serbian trainer was not happy with their terms but opted to accept the coaching job since he has an unfinished business with the national team.



“Black Stars will be ready for Zimbabwe. We are happy with Milo even though he wasn't happy with the terms but one thing has said is that he has unfinished business with Ghana. With his statement, we fairly believe that he knows what he is about. He knows our work, culture and understands what we are about,” he said.

The 67-year-old made history by leading the Black Stars in 2010 to reach the quarter-finals at the World Cup in South Africa.



Few months earlier, he led Ghana through to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Angola in which they fell to Egypt.