GFA charges Bechem United player for misconduct

Source: GNA

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged Bechem United defender Samuel Osei Kuffour for misconduct in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) Matchday 19 game against Asante Kotoko in Bechem.

Osei Kuffour was charged with a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019.



According to the charge sheet, Samuel Osei Kuffour intentionally kicked player number 11 of Asante Kotoko SC (Frank Thierry Etouga Mbella) in an off-ball situation, an action which in the opinion of the association is improper behaviour and likely to bring the game into disrepute.

The player is expected to respond to the charge by 5:00 pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022, failing which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will proceed to adjudicate the case without his Statement of Defence.



