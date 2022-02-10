GFA clarifies the role of Technical Director

Mr. Bernard Lipert appointed technical director Black Stars

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has clarified the role of the Technical Director, Mr. Bernard Lipert.

This follows the recent appointment of Coach Chris Hughton as a Technical Advisor to the Technical Team of the senior national team, the Black Stars, as many see both roles as similar.



The GFA has come under intense pressure since the announcement hence the decision to clear the air on the appointment.



A statement on the official website said, the Technical Director heads the Technical Directorate of the Football Association and sees to the formulation of



guidelines, strategies, and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches in the country.

It added that the Technical Advisor also advices the Executive Council of the GFA on coaching and technical development matters in general, as well as supervise national football team coaches if need be.



According to the statement, the Technical Director is also responsible for the strategy, development, and technical direction of the Technical Directorate, preparation, and implementation of technical programmes at the grassroots, juvenile, and national teams thereby preparing football coaches and footballers for the future.



It said the Technical Director is required to build the capacity of the Technical Directorate of the Association that would include but not limited to the following departments; Coach Education, Referee Education, Talent Identification, Performance Analysis, Technical Studies and Video Analysis, Health and Nutrition, Sports Psychology, Strength and Conditioning, and Sports Medicine.