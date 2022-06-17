0
GFA congratulates Dr. K.K Sarpong on UPSA Chancellor role

Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong2 Newly elected Chancellor of UPSA, Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Former Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong (Dr. K. K. Sarpong), has been sworn in as the new Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA)

Vice-President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia led Dr. KK Sarpong in taking the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy at an investiture held at the Dr. Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the UPSA on Thursday.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was represented at the investiture by General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq) who extended a goodwill message to the newly sworn-in Chancellor on behave of the Football Association and all stakeholders of the football family.

Also present were the GFA Club Licensing Committee Chairman, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako, former Black Stars Psychologist Dr. Patrick Ofori and Ms. Naa Odofoley Nortey. Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong is a recipient of several academic awards and has been in executive management for over three decades.

He has previously served on the Marketing Committee of the GFA and also as the Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko SC.

Dr. Sarpong was also Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee during the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The Ghana Football Association wishes to further congratulate Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong on the new role.

