GFA denies government’s imposition of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach

The Ghana Football Association has denied government’s imposition of coach Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach.



The government of Ghana and the GFA have been alleged to be at loggerhead over who becomes the next Black Stars coach following the dismissal of Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac.



However, in an interview with JoyNews, the Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum denied any interference from government.

“These are things we read in the media every day, you wake up to stories in the press that government is trying to impose a coach on the FA. I don’t remember sitting in any meeting like that since the Sports Minister wish for the dismissal of the Technical Team, coach and the management committee,” Henry Asante Twum stated.



He added, “that has been our last engagement as a body but I don’t know if certain officials have been spoken to already but I have spoken to the General Secretary, Executive Council collectively and they have all denied.”



The Black Stars are hoping to get a coach ahead of their game against the Super Eagles in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs which is in March.



While government has recommended Irish-born Ghanaian coach Chris Hughton be appointed, the GFA is pushing strongly for Otto for the Black Stars job.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been constituted a new Technical team with Augustine Eguavoen leading the charge for their game against the Black Stars in March 2022.