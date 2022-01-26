GFA did a poor job in re-appointing Milovan as Black Stars coach – George Afriyie

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

GFA fire Akonnor as Black Stars coach

Milovan Rajevac appointed as Akonnor’s replacement



Ghana knocked out of AFCON 2021



Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, says the current GFA did a shoddy job in appointing Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach for the second time.



According to George Afriyie, who was the chairman of the Black Stars management committee when the team reached the 2015 AFCON final, the GFA took an easy route to bring in the Serbian.



He explained that Milovan’s tactics in football are worn-out due to the evolving nature of football.



“We need to look at Milovan Rajevac from 2010 and compare him today; it won’t be the same”, George Afriyie said on Happy FM.

He stated that after Kwesi Appiah’s second stint, the GFA should have known that second comings do not work for the Black Stars.



“Football is evolving, and a lot has happened since. He might have lost touch. We just took the easy way out by appointing him. Some of us were not in support of his coming, especially when our second coming doesn’t work for us in terms of coaching”.



The Serbian coach was reappointed as Black Stars coach in October 2021 as Charles Akonnor’s replacement.



The second coming of the 67-year-old has not gone well after Ghana exited the AFCON 2021 tournament in the group phase.



Following the exit, the Serbian tactician is reportedly on his way out of the Black Stars following a directive by the Sports Ministry to the Ghana Football Association.



Milovan Rajevac was appointed by a three-member committee set up by the GFA.