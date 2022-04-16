2
GFA dismisses Otto Addo contract extension report

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, has asserted that rumors that Otto Addo's contract with the Black Stars has been renewed are false, and that they are still working hard to find a new coach for the national team.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the GFA president rejected the allegations, but indicated that the organization is dedicated to finding a new coach for the national team as quickly as possible.

"Ghana has not met with his employers of Otto Addo yet. Steps are being taken to that effect and we will keep everybody informed on progress made."

"Getting our technical team in place for upcoming assignments is high on the agenda of our football association."

Otto Addo led Ghana to edge out the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the world cup playoffs.

