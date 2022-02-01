GFA dragged to court over unpaid bonuses

Former Black Stars Physical trainer, Jamie Lawrence

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been dragged to court by former Black Stars Physical trainer Jamie Lawrence over his unpaid bonuses running into thousands of pounds.



Lawrence was sacked along with ex-Ghana coach CK Akonnor in 2021 for Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac who was also fired recently after Ghana’s group-stage exit at AFCON 2021.



Following months of non-payment of his outstanding salary and incentives, the 50-year-old has directed his legal team to serve the GFA.

In November, the physical trainer reported that his tenure with the Black Stars had come to an end following the arrival of Milovan Rajevac. However attempts to retrieve his unpaid incentives have failed, with the FA reportedly hesitant to pay.



Lawrence, according to publication by footballghana, plans to utilize the courts and FIFA to advance his claims for unpaid incentives.



He was on a 'work and pay' contract with the GFA, but a succession of unpaid arrears has ballooned the debt into the massive sums.



After CK Akonnor took over as coach of the Black Stars, Jamie Lawrence returned to the squad and participated in two World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, as well as helping Ghana qualify for the 2021 AFCON.



Lawrence, who served as Ghana's physical trainer in the 2015 and 2017 AFCON tournaments, where the Black Stars reached the final and semi-final, has also appeared in numerous additional Black Stars games at the invitation of the Ghana Football Association.