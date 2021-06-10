GFA drags Oluboi Commodore to DC over allegations on referees helping Hearts of Oak

General Manager for Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore

The General Manager for Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore, has been dragged to the Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over certain allegations against referees favoring Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

Oluboi in an interview on Happy 98.9FM with Odiasempa Kwame Oware alleged that Accra Hearts of Oak were On top of the Ghana Premier League table due to favors from referees.



“If not for dubious officiating they wouldn’t be where they are now. Even if Hearts come to do the selection for Olympics we will still beat them.”



The Olympics capo made these unsubstantiated comments before the two sides met in the Accra derby on Sunday which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Ghana FA deems the comments offensive and also dents the image of Ghana football especially the Ghana Premier League.



The experienced football administrator has been charged on two counts of misconduct for those comments.



A Ghana FA statement reads: The Chief Executive Officer of Accra Great Olympics Oloboi Commodore has also been charged on two counts of misconducts for comments he made in a radio interview.