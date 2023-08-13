GFA election 2023: Frustrated George Afriyie descends heavily on RFA Chairmen, insists they don’t deserve their roles

George Afriyie

In a vivid show of frustration, candidate George Afriyie has descended heavily on Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairmen, claiming they do not deserve their roles.

George Afriyie who filed his nomination to announce his readiness to contest for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association did not spare the ten RFAs for their show of solidarity to the incumbent Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku.



The ten RFAs had, on Monday, picked forms to nominate the current FA president, en-block, to seek for a second term in office.



George Afriyie who feels that show of solidarity signifies defeat for him in the coming election has blasted the RFA leaders for their position.



George after filing his nomination on Friday, marched straight to the media and did not mince words in aiming a dig at the regional football administrators.



“Where is our first point of development of football? Is it not the Regional Football Associations who develop football in the regions on behalf of the Ghana Football Association? He quizzed rhetorically.



“So, if you are an RFA member, and you have been asked not to be part of the decision-making body of Ghana football, and that you sit in your Bolgatanga, sit in your Cape Coast, sit in your Kumasi, sit in your Ho, and that decisions are taken in Accra for and you don’t see anything wrong, then I have a problem,” he fired.

“Then you don’t even deserve the people’s mandate,” he angrily retorted.



Afriyie feels all the ten RFA chairmen should be on the GFA Executive Council and contends that the current number of 12 should be increased.



The former Ghana FA Vice President disagrees with the GFA Statutes adopted under the FIFA Normalization Committee that reduced the number of members on the Executive Committee (then) from 23 to 12.



He believes the RFAs should be concerned with their numbers on the Executive Council by pushing to restore the numbers to 23, something that was discarded by the FIFA Normalization Committee.



This show of anger by George Afriyie could start the engine of disaffection from the RFAs, a clear case of losing their support in the coming election.



