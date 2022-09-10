GFA endorses maiden edition of National Fitness Day

The GFA has thrown its weight behind the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day activity which was launched by the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports on Friday, August 19, 2022.
The objectives of the initiative are as follows:
To promote fitness and good health among the general public
To promote good community relations among residents of various communities
To create awareness about fitness and health issues
To promote community sports and recreation
To promote physical and mental health and wellbeing
Provide technical /professional services in selected sporting disciplines for talent identification
Provide active patriotism, good citizenry and ethnic integration
This year’s edition will take off at the Accra Sports stadium at 5:30 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022.