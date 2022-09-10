0
Menu
Sports

GFA endorses maiden edition of National Fitness Day

WhatsApp Image 2022 09 07 At 9.32.36 AM 610x400.jpeg GFA President supports National Fitness Day

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The GFA has thrown its weight behind the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day activity which was launched by the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The objectives of the initiative are as follows:

To promote fitness and good health among the general public

To promote good community relations among residents of various communities

To create awareness about fitness and health issues

To promote community sports and recreation

To promote physical and mental health and wellbeing

Provide technical /professional services in selected sporting disciplines for talent identification

Provide active patriotism, good citizenry and ethnic integration

This year’s edition will take off at the Accra Sports stadium at 5:30 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign