GFA exco members to pay courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Wednesday

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the owner of Asante Kotoko SC

President Kurt Okraku will lead the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to pay a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II - King of the Ashanti Kingdom at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The visit is to afford the Executive Council the opportunity to exchange ideas with the occupant of the Golden Stool and to seek his blessing and wisdom for a successful mandate.



The Council was sworn into office on October 25, 2019, after keenly contested Elections to replace the Dr. Kofi Amoah-led Normalization Committee.



Members of the Council include Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku (President), Mark Addo (Vice President), Habiba Atta Forson (Women Football representative), Dr. Tony Aubynn, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong and George Amoako (Premier League representatives). Others are Dr. Ransford Abbey, Samuel Anim Addo (Division One League representatives), Linford Asamoah, Alhaji Salifu Zida (Regional Football Associations representatives).

The meeting is scheduled for 12midday at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



There shall be a press briefing after the meeting.