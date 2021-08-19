GFA expands player registration for clubs

The Ghana Football Association

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has directed that all clubs in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), the MTN FA Cup, the Division One League (DOL), the Women’s Premier League (WPL), and the Women’s FA Cup (WFAC) competitions will be permitted to have 40 players in their squad list for the new season.

This is part of efforts to encourage clubs to register players who are below the age of 17 years in their squad list for the season for player developmental purposes.



The new policy would also provide more players for matches in this era of COVID-19 to ensure the smooth running of the competitions without interruptions due to infections.



Of the 40 players to be registered, 30 players shall be regular players while the remaining 10 should be players who fall under the age of 17 years.

The Ten U-17 players are also permitted to play in the juvenile team of the club in the district juvenile league for the club.



The 40 players, made up of Amateur and Professionals are eligible to play in the MTN FA Cup, the Women’s FA Cup, and all GFA sanctioned competitions.



The decision was reached at the last Executive Council meeting held in Accra. Clubs are hereby reminded that the registration for the 2021/22 season is ongoing and clubs should take advantage of the period to register their players for the new campaign before the deadlines.