GFA explains Technical Director's role to clear confusion after Hughton’s appointment

Technical Director of the GFA, Bernhard Lippert

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a statement detailing the functions of a Technical Director following the confusion that followed the naming of Chris Hughton as a Technical Advisor for the Black Stars.

Former Newcastle and Brighton manager, Chris Hughton was confirmed as the national team’s technical advisor ahead of the Stars’ World Cup Qualifier against Nigeria in March following days of speculation.



Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, Otto Addo was also named the head coach for the two-legged tie and will be assisted by George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



Hughton’s appointment has, however, been questioned, given the presence of the Technical Director of the GFA, Bernhard Lippert.



In a bid to address the confusion, the GFA released a list of the roles of the Technical Director, “as stated by FIFA.”



“The Technical Director heads the Technical Directorate of the Football Association performs the following functions:



He formulates guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches of Ghana football,

He provides advice to the Executive Council on coaching and technical development matters in general



He may be called to supervise national football team coaches if need be



He is responsible for the strategy, development and technical direction of the Technical Directorate,



He is responsible for the preparation and implementation of technical programmes at the grassroots, juvenile, and National Teams thereby preparing football coaches and footballers for the future



He is required to build the capacity of the of Technical Directorate of the Association that will include but not limited to the following departments;



Coach Education, Referee Education, Talent Identification, Performance Analysis, Technical Studies and Video Analysis, Health and Nutrition, Sports Psychology, Strength and Conditioning and Sports Medicine.