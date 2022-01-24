GFA gives Sports Ministry one condition for Milovan Rajevac's sacking - Reports

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac

Ghana to face Nigeria in FIFA World Cup playoffs



Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac is reportedly still at post as Ghana Football Association (GFA) gives Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) ultimatum regarding the sacking of the coach.



Although there has been widespread report that Rajevac has been sacked, a report by Kessben FM, shows the MoYS demanded the sacking of the experienced trainer during a meeting with GFA on Friday, January 21.



However, the FA insisted on maintaining the 68-year-old and would only sack the coach if the ministry agree to settle the compensation involved. '



The reports further indicate that the GFA demanded an official letter from the Ministry agreeing to settle the US$ 270,000 compensation.

Meanwhile, the MoYS after the 'frank and forward' meeting last Friday, released a press statement implying that Milovan Rajevac should be relieved of his duties for overseeing Ghana's poor showing in Cameroon.



The Ministry's call is in relation to Ghana's 2021 African Cup of Nation performance that has been described as the country's worse ever in the competition history.



The Black Stars managed just a point in a group that had Morocco, Gabon, and debutant Comoros.



Ghana lost to Morocco, drew with Gabon, before a defeat to Comoros sent the four-time champions packing. Their first group stage exits since 2006.



Following the disappointing turn of events, doubts have been cast over the future of head coach Milovan Rajevac as many Ghanaians are demanding the gaffer's dismissal.



Meanwhile, there is no official statement on the sacking of the Serbian as Ghana prepares for their FIFA World Cup playoff, against Nigeria in March.