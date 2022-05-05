0
GFA has GHC50,000 incentive package for match-fixing informants - Report

Ghanaleague Ghana Football Association

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association is ready to pay GHc 50,000 to anybody with information on how to stop match-fixing in the Premier League, according to Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

But the local football governing body is yet to announce this incentive package.

This is to help protect the integrity of the Ghanaian top-flight after some leaked scorelines have come to fruition.

There is suspicion that matches are being fixed by agents of betting companies.

Five years ago, under Kwesi Nyantakyi's leadership, the Ghana FA set aside GHC20,000 to informants.

This was to encourage people to look out for perpetrators of such illegal acts.

