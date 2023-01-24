GFA has chosen Chris Hughton because they can manipulate him – Sam George claims

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has outlined a major reason why the Ghana Football Association has reportedly chosen Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach.

The Black Stars coaching role became vacant on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned following Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



With many speculations in the media space about who has been appointed, Sam George, on Joy Prime show (January 23) stated that a decision has already been made on the successor of Otto Addo and the person is former Newcastle United coach Chris Hughton.



He also alleged that Chris Hughton became the obvious choice for the Ghana Football Association because he is the one who will not object to the interference and manipulation of top officials during call-ups.

“That job has been given to Chris Hughton already. They’ve given it to him because they want someone they can manipulate. Someone they can use for their business. Someone whose selections they can interfere with. Let’s not waste our time. People are using GFA to feed their families so let’s go and look for money to eat,” he said.



Chris Hughton was reportedly neck to neck with former Egypt coach, Hector Cuper and Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren.



Meanwhile, former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has confirmed that he has applied for the job as he hopes to handle the team for the third time.