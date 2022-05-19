GFA have created room for more match-manipulation - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has said the Ghana Football Association(GFA) has created room for more match manipulation.



Nana Yaw Amponsah explained that GFA had it wrong regarding the release of the Ashantigold-Inter Allies match-fixing verdict.



Speaking with Peace FM, NYA said the timing of the verdict is poor and would create room for more manipulation.

"The timing of the decision (VERDICT) by the Ghana Football Association is so wrong, so poor, they have created an enabling environment for more manipulation like even before," he said.



The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on Monday, May 16, 2022, announced that AshantiGold and now Division One side Inter Allies have been found guilty of playing a match of convenience in the 2020/2021 GPL season.



Therefore, both teams have been demoted to the country's third-tier league.



Despite the demotion, the teams are allowed to conclude the current campaign as the sanctions will take effect from the 2022/2023 season.



Meanwhile, there are six matches left in the current season.

The DC have sanctioned administrators, coaches, and some players who were involved in the match-fixing scheme.



Among the players sanctioned is Kotoko's new signing Richmond Lamptey who was then at Inter Allies. Lamptey was handed 30 months ban after he was found guilty of betting on the fixed scoreline.



