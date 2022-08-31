GFA holds 28th ordinary session of congress at Prampram

GFA President Kurt Okraku

The Session brought together the football family to close the 2021/22 season and to open the 2022/23 season which kicks off on Friday, September 9, 2022.

In attendance were Youth and Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif and President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku. Others included Executive Council Members Frederick Acheampong, Dr. Randy Abbey, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Madam Habiba Atta Forson, Samuel Anim Addo, George Ernest Amoakoh, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Linford Asamoah.



Chairmen of the 10 Regional Football Associations also represented their Regions at congress. The GFA presented the budget statement for the new season and accounts for the 2021/212 season – a mandatory requirement from World Football governing body FIFA to its members.



External Auditors Baker Tilly Andah and Andah also presented the audited accounts of the GFA – from July 2021 – June 30, 2022 to congress. General Secretary of the GFA Prosper Harrison Addo gave a detailed activity report to Members.



In his key note address, President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku thanked congress for their unflinching support and commitment to the successful completion of the 2021/22 season.

He called on clubs and stakeholders to continue their unwavering support to bring Ghana football back to where it belongs.



President Simeon-Okraku briefed congress on the construction of the betPawa Park at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampam, Commissioning of a mechanized borehole facility at the Centre, and announced to Congress that land at Prampram has been formally acquired by the GFA after successful negotiations with the Meotso family of Prampram.



Delegates from constituent bodies of the GFA made their way to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for the event.



The new season in Ghana officially opens on Friday, September 9, 2022.