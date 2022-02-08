GFA in advanced talks to seal deal with rich headline sponsor for Ghana Premier League

Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in advanced talks to secure a bumper sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League.

Footballghana can report that the lucrative deal will see the Ghana FA securing a massive agreement with a firm to become the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.



This is according to information relayed by the communications director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum.



“We are advanced in talks with a company to become the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

“The Football Association met the prospective headline sponsor last week,” Henry Asante Twum disclosed in an interview with Light FM.



Sources have revealed that talks are far advanced and the deal will be finalized very soon.



Subsequently, an announcement will be made to unveil the new headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.