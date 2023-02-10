GFA in talks with Ministry on appointment of new Black Stars coach – Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum, GFA Communications Director

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has provided an update on when the new Black Stars head coach will be appointed.

According to him, talks are still ongoing talks between the Ghana FA and the Ministry of Sports to settle on the new coach.



“If the appointment of a Black Stars coach was to be the responsibility of the FA alone, it would have been done easily. But in this case, it is a long process of talks with all stakeholders.



“Even after speaking to the coach, the FA will have to meet and inform the ministry, discuss salary, and agree on a figure, reverse to the coach to renegotiate. These processes sometimes delay the appointment,” Henry Asante Twum told Akoma FM in an interview.

He added, “Yes, the announcement has been delayed, in the minds of the FA we were thinking of naming the coach latest by the end of January but that did not happen.



“A lot of discussions are ongoing between the ministry and the FA. I cannot give a specific time or day to that effect but very soon when talks are concluded, we will name the next coach for the Black Stars.”



Reports suggest that former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton will be given the Black Stars job this month.