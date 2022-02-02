GFA is not fighting govt over next Black Stars coach - Tony Aubynn

GFA Executive Council Member, Dr Tony Aubynn

Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, Dr Tony Aubynn has disclosed that the GFA is not at loggerheads with the government over who to appoint as the next Black Stars coach.



The GFA, according to some media reports is pushing for Otto Addo as a contender for the Black Stars coaching job but he faces stiff opposition from former Brighton and Hove Albion coach Chris Hughton who is the choice of the government according to reports.



While it appears the ongoing tussle has degenerated into a bad relationship between the two institutions, Dr Tony Aubynn disagrees.

In an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on JoyNews, the GFA Executive Council member explained that the two institutions have distinctive responsibilities, hence government cannot impose a coach on them.



According to him at times government makes suggestions and the GFA decides whether to accept them or not.



“GFA cannot fight government or cannot compete with government. But it must be clear that the GFA has the responsibility to manage football so the government could make suggestions or some private individuals within government can make suggestions,” Dr Tony Aubynn said on JoyNews.



He added, “Sometimes the players we scout, we watch EPL and see a name that is Ghanaian then people follow. The GFA is not oo a collision cause with the government.”



Ghana is racing against time to appoint a substantive coach before their game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs which is scheduled in March.