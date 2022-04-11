GFA lifts home ban on Real Tamale United

Real Tamale United

The Ghana Football Association has lifted its ban on Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United from using the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Real Tamale United were banned from using the Aliu Mahama Stadium following the attack on referee after their match against Aduana Stars.



The Northern Blues have however been handed a GHC 10,000 fine and warned to desist from the bad behaviour.



Below is the decision from the FA:



The Committee having satisfied itself that the evidence adduced before it supports the Charges against Real Tamale United FC, therefore, makes the following decisions:



1. That this Committee notes and commends Real Tamale United for its role in the arrest of the supporters who were involved in the attack on the match officials.



2. That a fine of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000.00) is imposed on Real Tamale United FC in accordance with Article 37(1)(b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

3. That the fine of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000.00) stated Decision 2 above is payable to the GFA within fourteen (14) days upon receipt of this Ruling, failing which the GFA shall apply Article 15 of the Disciplinary Code.



4. That the club is further banned from playing two (2) matches at their home venue. The Committee notes that Real Tamale United FC had already served the two matches ban:



a. RTU vrs King Faisal FC at Techiman – MTN FA Cup Round of 16 match b. RTU vrs Berekum Chelsea FC at Kumasi – Ghana Premier League match



5. In effect, the temporary home ban imposed on Real Tamale United FC is hereby revoked.



6. That Real Tamale United FC and the club supporters are warned that any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.



7. That should Real Tamale united FC be dissatisfied with this Ruling, the club has one(1) day of being notified of this Ruling to appeal to the Appeals Committee.