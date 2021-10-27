GFA maintains GH¢250,000 prize money for Ghana Premier League winner

Current league champions Hearts of Oak

The Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku announced at the winner of the 2021/22 league will earn GH¢250,000 as prize money.

It is the same amount Hearts of Oak received following success in the 2020/21 season.



Aside from the money, the winner will also receive a trophy and 40 gold medals as a reward for a job well done.



The first and second runner ups will receive GH¢150,000, 40 silver medals and GH¢80,000, 40 bronze medals respectively.



In Division One, Winners of the various Zones (One, Two and Three) will also receive a brand new car and 40 medals as reward packages in the second tier competition while the second-placed teams take home GHC 30,000 and 30 silver medals each.

For the Women’s League, the Winner will be rewarded with GHC 50,000 and 40 Gold medals while the Runner up receives GHC 30,000 and 40 Silver medals.



Each of the 20 participating clubs will receive jersey team bags, movable mini goalpost, footballs, ball bags, cones and shin guards.



The Ghana Premier League will commence on Friday with newly promoted side Accra Lions taking on Elmina Sharks in the capital.