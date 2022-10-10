0
GFA makes full payment of merit awards to winners’ of 2021/22 competitions

Kotoko Champions.jpeg Asante Kotoko SC

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that it has made full payment of merit awards to winners of the various competitions in the 2021/22 football season.

These merit awards include Prize money for the winner of the betPawa Premier League, as well as the 1st and 2nd runner-up, winner of the MTN FA Cup, the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, Women’s FA Cup, Division One League Super Cup, Women’s League Super Cup and the Beach Soccer FA Cup.

Others include prize money for winners of each of the three zones in the Access Bank Division One League and the three clubs that finished second in zone One, two and three.

Here is the breakdown of the respective Merit Awards:

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/979/97973604.jpg

